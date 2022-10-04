Retford Business Forum welcomed Harworth Brass Band to charity concert

Retford Mayor, Coun Sue Shaw, is an ongoing supporter of the work of FOYPiB and is promoting the charity during her Mayoral Year and Bassetlaw Hospice is Retford Business Forum’s partner charity.

Coun Shaw and Debbie Rawlings, from Bassetlaw Hospice, opened the event which was compered by Steve Walker from Retford Business Forum (RBF).

Goodwin Hall also raised funds for their work by providing tea, coffee, biscuits, and sausage rolls.

Harworth Brass Band performed at the Retford Business Forum's charity concert

There was also a raffle with some fantastic prizes, a draw for a hamper, and a guess the name of the elf competition with the winning name Jingles being chosen.

During the concert Harworth Brass, which was led by Claire Cowan, played The Mission, Rise Like a Phoenix, No Time To Die, Sway, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jurassic Park, Beauty and the Beast, Circle of Life, and they ended with the National Anthem.

RBF is very grateful to Retford Arts Hub and Beer Under the Clock for selling tickets and to the many organisations in and around Retford who were kind enough to exhibit posters.

Advertisement