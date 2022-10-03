Bassetlaw church offering ‘warmth and snugliness’ for households this winter

All Saints’ Church in Harworth has set up the scheme, to provide free gifts of warmth for any household in Harworth and Bircotes over the winter months – and is also looking for donations to help the cause.

Items including gloves, scarves, hats, dressing gowns, fleece items, and onesies are welcomed, while flasks, hot water bottles, blankets and duvets would be of great use too.

Donated items need to be either new in original packaging, or second-hand in excellent condition.

All Saints' Church, Harworth.

Former primary school teacher Sandra Miller came up with the idea as part of her parish safeguarding duties.

She said: “I wanted to do something to help the more vulnerable, and people who are in need during these difficult times.

“We have food banks, so I wanted to do something practical along the lines of the food banks, so came up with the idea of the ‘Snuggle Box’ which provides items to help those in need keep warm.”

In addition to the ‘Snuggle Box’ the church will be starting to build up a school uniform bank, which will help support and clothe families and children who attend any of the three primary schools in Harworth and Bircotes.

Sandra said: “I am hopeful this will take off, we have a really lovely bunch of volunteers.”

Dnations can be left at the Vicarage on Tickhill Road.