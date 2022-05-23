Penny Mills, aged 34, and Tony Nicholson, 37, have been training over the last few months in preparation for the 5km Color Obstacle Rush 2022 to raise money for Worksop support group In Sam’s Name.

The sibling duo, who were born in Langold, have already surpassed their £300 sponsor goal for the group, in hopes that their funds will help the group’s mission of breaking the stigma around men’s mental health.

Penny Mills and Tony Nicholson will be completing a 5km obstacle race on June 4 for In Sam's Name.

The organisation was set up earlier this year in memory of a popular Worksop teacher, Sam Fisher, who sadly took his own life in October 2021 after battling with ill mental health.

Since its launch, the group has been running regular meetings inside and outdoors for men and its supporters to come together and speak about their feelings, worries and fears.

Penny, a mother-of-two, has been using the challenge to get back into fitness and set aside time for herself out of her busy schedule while supporting the club.

She said: “It's such a lovely thing that they're doing on sad circumstances.

“Something that really intrigued me about In Sam’s Name is they'll have meetings in a room where they can all sit together, but then they also go on walks.

“I find especially men open up a bit more when they're not sat down, and it's intense and maybe clinical-feeling.

“When you go for a walk or you're out and about with your mates, it's a bit more relaxed and less pressure I should imagine.

“When all is said and done, mental health does not discriminate. It affects the younger generation, older generation, men, women, anything in between.”

She added: “I'm truly appreciative of everyone that has donated, because all you hear the minute on the news is prices are going up.

“I am so appreciative of anything and literally every little does help. And also to people who have been sharing the fundraiser - raising awareness is just as important as raising money and I'm very appreciative and very grateful.”

The 5km Color Obstacle Rush will take place at Rother Valley Country Park on June 4.

To donate to the pair’s fundraiser, click here.