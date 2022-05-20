Residents across Bassetlaw are gearing up for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, taking place from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.
To honour Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, dozens of applications to close roads across the district have been granted, as communities prepare to host street parties and other fun activities.
Permission for street parties is required so that authorities, including bus companies and emergency services, know which streets are likely to be blocked or hard to navigate.
Residents are required to consult with surrounding neighbours and businesses before they apply for road closures.
Here are the roads that have been approved so far set to close during the four-day weekend of celebrations.
Worksop area
Carlton Close, Worksop
Tylden Road, Rhodesia
Potter Street, Worksop
Furnival Street, Worksop
Lincoln Street, Worksop
Retford
Rutland Road, Retford
Ainsdale Green, Retford
Savile Street, Retford
Earles Court, Retford
Grove Coach Road, Retford
Market Place, Market Street, Retford
Babworth Road, Retford
Milnercroft, Retford
Winston Grove, Retford
Church Lane, Retford
Surrounding Bassetlaw
High Street Service Road, Blyth
Main Street, Bothamsall
Windsor Road, Carlton in Lindrick
Westmorland Drive, Costhorpe
Church Street , Everton
High Street, Gringley on the Hill
Laycock Avenue, Gringley on the Hill
Town Street, Lound
Queens Walk, Nether Langwith
South Street, Normanton on Trent
Town Street, South Leverton
Holds Lane, Torworth