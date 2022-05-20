Residents across Bassetlaw are gearing up for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, taking place from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

To honour Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, dozens of applications to close roads across the district have been granted, as communities prepare to host street parties and other fun activities.

Permission for street parties is required so that authorities, including bus companies and emergency services, know which streets are likely to be blocked or hard to navigate.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place from Thursday, June 2, through to Sunday, June 5.

Residents are required to consult with surrounding neighbours and businesses before they apply for road closures.

Here are the roads that have been approved so far set to close during the four-day weekend of celebrations.

Worksop area

Carlton Close, Worksop

Tylden Road, Rhodesia

Potter Street, Worksop

Furnival Street, Worksop

Lincoln Street, Worksop

Retford

Rutland Road, Retford

Ainsdale Green, Retford

Savile Street, Retford

Earles Court, Retford

Grove Coach Road, Retford

Market Place, Market Street, Retford

Babworth Road, Retford

Milnercroft, Retford

Winston Grove, Retford

Church Lane, Retford

Surrounding Bassetlaw

High Street Service Road, Blyth

Main Street, Bothamsall

Windsor Road, Carlton in Lindrick

Westmorland Drive, Costhorpe

Church Street , Everton

High Street, Gringley on the Hill

Laycock Avenue, Gringley on the Hill

Town Street, Lound

Queens Walk, Nether Langwith

South Street, Normanton on Trent

Town Street, South Leverton

Holds Lane, Torworth