Madison Court, a new housing development in Harworth, is set to officially open its doors this weekend as it welcomes the public for tours of its new show home.

The development is situated off Common Lane in Harworth and is being constructed by Bersahill - a joint venture between Bassetlaw District Council and Woodhead Regeneration.

It will bring a range of 26 three and four-bedroom houses and bungalows to the village with first completions expected in the summer of 2022.

The site will comprise 21 detached properties for market sale, as well as five housing association plots, to transform disused land on the corner of Common Lane and Styrrup Road close to Harworth and Bircotes’ All Saints’ Church.

The launch weekend, from Saturday April 30 to Monday May 1, will open the doors to its four-bed Southwell show home and be available for viewing from 11am until 5pm across the three days.

Leo Woodhead, director of Bersahill, said: “Our four-bedroom show home really delivers the wow factor and showcases why our homes are so sought after.

"It combines an open plan living, dining and kitchen space with bi-fold doors to the rear garden, a galleried landing and four spacious bedrooms with a family bathroom.

“Harworth is also proving to be a very popular destination for families to relocate to because of its great transport links, including the A1, as well as a number of excellent local schools, work opportunities and its close proximity to Doncaster.

“Our launch weekend will be the perfect way for potential buyers to find out more about the home that is right for them, with independent financial advice available as well as refreshments.

"Anyone who pre-books an appointment for our launch weekend will also be entered into a prize draw to win vouchers for a meal at the China Rose in Bawtry.

“It’s safe to say that we can’t wait to welcome people through our doors and would encourage people to book their appointments soon to avoid disappointment.”

To find out more information about Madison Court or to book an appointment for the site’s launch weekend, call 01302 986505 or email [email protected]