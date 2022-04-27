Mike Rayner, from Worksop, has released his debut single - with more on the way.

Michael Rayner-Goy, 29, has begun his journey into the music industry after releasing his debut single ‘Mysterious’ on April 22.

Performing under the name Mike Rayner, the track shows a singer-songwriter in full control of his voice, his hooks and his beats in a song telling of first encounters and immediate desire.

The instant pop hit, with crisp production from Bapsxx and Vlonerizi, combines electropop with synthpop, giving listeners a song to dance to as the night gets hot - and curl up to once the lights go out.

Despite it being his first track, Mike, who lives near the town centre with wife Zara and their seven-month daughter, is clearly no stranger to music.

The current engineer has been in multiple bands since being a student at the former Valley Comprehensive, and decided to take the plunge into recording after building a studio in his home.

Originally from Gateford, Mike said: “It’s really good to finally get stuff out there, it's been a long time coming.

“This first song, I didn't expect it to get over 1000 plays on YouTube, now it’s past 2,000.

“Hopefully if it keeps going like that, someone may pick it up one day and think: ‘Yeah, let's give this guy a chance’.

“If people just enjoy it, I'm happy with that, but if it goes all the way and I could do music full time as a career, I'd be absolutely over the moon - that would be the dream.”

Now juggling new-parenthood with music, Mike has thanked his wife for her support. He said: “It’s hard to find time to put towards music, but I’ve got a very, very supportive wife who helps out with all these things.

“I first met Zara when we were 17 and I was playing the ukulele at house parties – she’s supported me with my music from day one.

“I want to thank my friends and family - this song has managed to get the audience it has because I've got a great nuclear friendship group who have pushed it out there and supported it.”

Mike is now aiming to release a song each month, with the next being released on May 20.

Watch the music video for Mysterious on Youtube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_SazY2EyHs

To keep up with Mike, follow his Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/mikeraynermusic/