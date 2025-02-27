Sherwood Forest Day launches with event marking Nottinghamshire’s ties with fabled forest

Sherwood Forest has celebrated its first dedicated day marking the area’s historical and cultural significance after a successful motion from the local MP.

The launch marks the first-ever Sherwood Forest Day, celebrating the history, culture and the ‘natural beauty’ of Sherwood Forest to put the constituency ‘on the map’.

The idea for the marked day was officially proposed in an Early Day Motion (EDM) submitted by Sherwood Forest Labour MP, Michelle Welsh, in parliament in November 2024.

It called for Sherwood Forest to be recognised, with local councillors, organisations and volunteers all working together to bring the day to life.

Robin Hood at Sherwood Forest Day

The EDM was co-drafted with Richard Townsley, a local volunteer, and has had the backing of ten MPs in the chamber.

February 20 also marks the anniversary of the birth of Major Hayman Rooke in 1723, in which the Major Oak at Edwinstowe is named after.

The early day motion reads: “Sherwood Forest is a national environmental, cultural and heritage asset and its fame across the world for its close association with the legendary outlaw hero Robin Hood.”

The Sherwood Forest MP said she feels “incredibly proud” of the day being formally recognised.

The Major Oak

Ms Welsh said: “We have everything to be proud of in Nottinghamshire and here in my constituency – we have the beating heart of Sherwood Forest.

The MP hopes the day can expand in future years to “help people through the forest with various activities, launching various events where the whole community can come together.”

Andy Gaunt, Director of Mercian Archaeological Services CIC, called Sherwood Forest the “green heart of England”.

He said: “This part of the world is in the middle of the country, it’s a long way from London, a long way from the sea- it’s surrounded by other landscapes and it can get overlooked.

Andy Gaunt, director of Mercian Archaeological Services CIC

“[But] it is somewhere people have dreamt about and imagined all over the world, through all of history, and it’s something that if you celebrate it and get involved in it, it can help to engender a sense of pride.

“It can help to put us in the shop window again.”

The Sherwood Forest visitor centre is currently controlled by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

Hollie Drake, RSPB’s senior site manager at the reserve, says the Forest attracts around 350,000 visitors each year and thinks the day will help the area not “lose its magic”.

Sherwood Forest Labour MP, Michelle Welsh

She said: “It’s about not losing that magic of that legend and that cultural history that this area is steeped in everyone wants to be Robin Hood.”

Ms Drake also hopes the newly marked day will show the public the conservation work that happens in the forest.

Richard Townsley, volunteers at Sherwood Forest as the Medieval Sheriff of Nottingham.

He spoke of the original forest spanning from the city of Nottingham to where it stands today, and added: “[The day] will hopefully celebrate the woods and woodland, that natural history, getting more tree planting, the greener environment- kind of rebuilding some of what we lost from the medieval forest.”

Mr Townsley added that “celebrating the outlaw [Robin Hood]” and figures who stand against authority is “not a bad thing”.

Robin Hood, from the Sherwood Outlaws, said that the day will allow the area’s legends to “live on through future generations”.