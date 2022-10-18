Sheffield man charged after spate of burglaries in Worksop and Carlton in Lindrick
A man from Sheffield has appeared in court charged with a string of house burglaries in the Worksop area.
Police officers have been investigating 17 burglaries within the Carlton in Lindrick and Worksop areas, and also across the border in South Yorkshire, between February 21, and September 2.
Scott Shakeshaft, of Smelter Wood Avenue, Sheffield, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.
The 37-year-old was also charged with possession of Class B drugs.
He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on November 18.
Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglaries can have a significant lasting impact on victims and often stolen property, specifically jewellery and personal family items, can never be replaced.
“I would also like to remind the public to please be vigilant against burglars, most of whom are just looking for an easy opportunity to get into people’s homes.”