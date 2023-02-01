Scoops of tributes pour in for Worksop ice cream man with 'kindest of hearts'

Michael Connolly, from Worksop, sadly died at age 68, his family announced in a heartfelt social media post.

Michael was perhaps best known as 'Mick the ice cream man' as he served the Mansfield area for more than 40 years.

He leaves behind his wife Dawn, aged 70, sons Peter, 49, Paul, 37, Steven, aged 33, and 35-year-old daughter Emma Spencer, nee Connolly, and three grandchildren.

Mick always went the extra mile for his customers.

Dawn said: “He was a loving husband, dad and grandad who will be very missed but never forgotten.”

Before Mick became the much-loved family man in his ice cream van, he earned a degree in geography from Sunderland Polytechnic, now known as the University of Sunderland.

Mick, who was born in Sunderland on February 13, 1954, to parents Jimmy and Mavis Connolly, was the eldest of four children.

His younger siblings, Val, Philip, and George, said they all loved and looked up to him. He always said he was very proud to be their big brother.

Mick was a family man who loved his ice cream van.

Mick, an avid Sunderland AFC fan, met his wife Dawn at Butlins, Filey in 1981 and it was love at first sight.

After months of long-distance phone calls, Mick moved to Worksop to live with Dawn, and the couple married in 1984.

However, Sunderland was always home and he visited regularly.

His stint as an ice cream man in 1982 was supposed to be a temporary job but soon became a life-long career.

Mr and Mrs Connolly. Mick, pictured with wife Dawn on holiday.

Peter, Mick’s eldest son, said he will be forever grateful to his dad for taking his daughter, Rhianna, on holiday and teaching her to swim.

He said his dad also planned to support Rhianna with driving lessons this year.

Mick’s youngest son, Steven, said his dad had the broadest of shoulders and kindest of hearts.

Mick and Dawn with two of their grandchildren, Rhianna and Joey.

He said: “You were always so proud of all your family, and I promise that we will continue to make you proud. As you always said – it’ll be rate, Marra.”

His grandchildren, Joey, Freddie, and Rhianna thought very highly of their granddad.

Mick's seven-year-old grandson, Joey, said: “My favourite part of you is that you had lots of ice cream and gave the best snuggles."

Mick was described by those who knew him as a loyal and hard-working man of true integrity.

In a touching eulogy from his children, Mick was described as the “most generous ice cream entrepreneur” who would offer the largest portions to all his customers.

They jokingly said even local dentists were grateful to their dad for keeping them in business.

Mick, pictured alongside his wife Dawn, with their four children.

Emma said: “My dad always went the extra mile for customers.”

She recalled that he would often call up parents with autistic children to let them know he was on the way, so as not to overwhelm the children with his bright coloured van or loud van chimes.

She said he always provided generous scoops of ice cream to families on his rounds.

Mick will be remembered by his family for eventful day trips, storytelling, and always ensuring those around him were the happiest they could be.

