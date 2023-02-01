The top ten most booked restaurants in Nottinghamshire have been revealed.
Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites.
This includes a top 10 most booked list and currently – at time of writing – that list includes everything from village pubs, to Vietnamese and Asian restaurants, so there is plenty of popular options to help give you inspiration.
Below are the top 10 most booked restaurants in Nottinghamshire, according to OpenTable.
1. Bill's Restaurant & Bar - Nottingham
With high ceilings and a striking mezzanine, Bill’s Nottingham restaurant on Queen Street, Nottingham, is a mix of larger seating areas and cosy booths, with further seating outside for sunny days.
Photo: Google
2. Tamasha Restaurant
Tamasha on Woodborough Road, Mapperley, is an Asian fusion restaurant serving delicious grills and tapas alongside exquisite cocktails; inspired from all over Asia.
Photo: Google
3. Pho Nottingham
Pho on Carlton Street, Nottingham, is a healthy Vietnamese restaurant with loads of vegan and gluten free options.
Photo: Google
4. Red Dog Saloon Nottingham
Red Dog Saloon on Victoria Street, Nottingham, is an authentic Bar and American BAR-B-Q restaurant, serving 18-hour roast ribs, brisket, aged chuck steak burgers and much more, all best enjoyed with tasty cocktails or milkshakes.
Photo: Google