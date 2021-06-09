Schoolgirl with Broadway dream wins two golden opportunities in America

Macey Lamb has won two opportunities to progress her training in America.

Macey Lamb, who lives in Clowne, has been awarded a scholarship to go to New York Film Academy’s summer school in 2022.

She has also earned the opportunity to go to Florida that year for singing and acting workshops as well as auditions with leading professionals and top agents.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Macey is waiting with bated breath to learn whether a similar six-week programme which she has just completed with Talent Inc in Manchester will bear fruit.

Macey and her mum Rebecca at the awards ceremony in Manchester.

Her mum, Rebecca, said: “She had to perform in front of 20 agents from all over the world – including America, Canada, London and Scotland.

"They have done Spiderman, Hannah Montana, Beverley Hills 90210, Grays Anatomy, Modern Family, Hollyoaks….they are the agents we are hoping for. We’re in the process of waiting for an offer, hopefully, within the next 14 days.”

Macey was awarded the exciting Stateside opportunities during the finale of the programme in Manchester.

Macey in her first panto, Aladdin.

She is now in her last weeks at Netherthorpe School in Staveley, having successfully auditioned for Stageworks drama school in Cambridge where she will be doing a three-year extended diploma in acting.

Macey said: “Doing musical theatre has always been my passion and my biggest dream. Now it seems to be the start of becoming my reality.

“My aunty Alex took me to my first ever West End show ‘Wicked’ and I knew then that I was born to be on stage.....Broadway here I come.”

“My mum has been my number one fan since the very beginning. She lifts me up and sometimes brings me down (when needs be). I can truly say, I would not be where I am today without her.”

Macey and her brother Regan in one of their first shows together.

Rebecca said: “I am so proud of her. She has always been a performer right from an early age – it was drilled into her by my sister, Alex Beebe, who was a singer.”

Macey showed her talent from an early age, joining The Young Theatre Company in Worksop when she was five-years-old. She went on to take lead roles in pantomimes and summer shows with the company.

Two years ago she landed the part of Jan, one of the Pink Ladies, in Grease at Netherthorpe School where her drama teacher is Nick Green.

Macey played Snow White in a panto for The Young Theatre Company. She is pictured with her brother Regan.

Private singing lessons with Jenna Tuffley have helped Macey to polish her talent.

Younger brother, Regan, 13, has followed in Macey’s footsteps by joining The Young Theatre Company. Rebecca said: “He’s been a massive support to her and has always been by her side in every photograph of every performance. He’s had no choice but to be theatre orientated because of his sister –it’s all musicals, musicals, musicals with her.”

However, Regan dreams of hitting the heights in a different profession to his sister. He wants to be a pilot.