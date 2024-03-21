Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application has been submitted to Bassetlaw District Council by Shane Cook, of the L.E.A.D. Academy Trust, for the classroom, which would be in place at the Sir Edmund Hillary Academy for 16 weeks. A separate plan has been put forward to erect replacement boundary fencing and gates at the Kingsway school.

The two applications are among several that have been received by the council and will be considered in the coming weeks. Others include:

Land north of Willow Avenue, Carlton in Lindrick – construction of ten new flats and a communal hub, with parking and associated landscaping.

School meal time at Sir Edmund Hillary Academy in Worksop, which has submitted a planning application to erect a temporary, mobile classroom.

21 Holly Road, Retford – change of use from the former Orchard School Day Nursery to one single dwelling.

3 Scampton Road, Worksop – change of use from residential with private hire business to solely residential.

Welham Hall, Little Gringley Lane, Welham – work on trees protected by a tree preservation order.

Woodlands, Ordsall Park Road, Retford – removal of deadwood and the felling of trees.

44 Pennington Walk, Retford – work on trees in a conservation area.

Land at High Grounds Road, Rhodesia – discharge of a condition relating to the erection of a building for use as a gym.

5 Mount Vernon Park, Retford – work on trees, including felling and pruning.

1 Pine Close, Everton – alterations to an existing single-storey lean-to, with a small ground-floor side extension and the addition of a first-floor dressing area and en suite, plus the removal of a roof dormer to be replaced by a larger roof dormer window.

Fields and land off Ridding Lane, East Drayton – removal of various hedgerows to join up small fields and plant up boundary gaps.

8 The Oval, Retford – proposed front porch to dwelling.

Hill Top Farm, Chequers Lane, Dunham-on-Trent – prior approval for a steel-framed agricultural building extension for the storage of tractors, farm equipment and straw.

2 Watsons Cottages, The Green, Dunham-on-Trent – replacement of windows at the front and back.