This imposing three-bedroom period home, set within Mr Straw's Conservation Area, on Blyth Grove, Worksop, is described as "exceptional" by estate agents Bartrop & Dilks, who have attached a price tag of £495,000.This imposing three-bedroom period home, set within Mr Straw's Conservation Area, on Blyth Grove, Worksop, is described as "exceptional" by estate agents Bartrop & Dilks, who have attached a price tag of £495,000.
'Exceptional' period home, worth half a million, is turning heads in Worksop

Imposing, distinctive, striking – describe it how you like, but there‘s no doubt this period home is turning heads in the Worksop property market.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 28th Feb 2024, 14:37 GMT

Just under half a million pounds – £495,000 to be exact – will buy you the three-bedroom detached and extended house, which is up for grabs with Worksop estate agents Bartrop & Dilks, who label it “exceptional”.

It can be found at Blyth Grove, a highly desirable location to the north of town, just off Blyth Road, close to Bassetlaw Hospital and within half a mile of good schools, excellent transport links and Worksop train station. What’s more, it is set within Mr Straw’s Conservation Area.

Well presented and well decorated throughout, the property welcomes you inside via a side entrance, where a porch and hallway guide you a lounge, dining room, snug with log-burner and modern, fitted kitchen. A stunning sitting-room extension that measures more than nine metres in length has bi-folding doors leading to the garden.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room. Nearby are a walk-in dressing room, a family shower room and a WC.

Outside, off-street parking space leads to a sizeable garage, which has a well-equipped workshop at the back. Fittingly, for such an admirable house, the well-stocked and established rear garden is superb, complete with lawn, an Indian stone patio, borders, shrubs, trees, summer house, garden shed and potting shed.

Take a look via our photo gallery below and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

The first port of call on our tour of the £495,000 Worksop home is this modern kitchen, which boasts a good range of high-quality, fitted wall and base units, with granite work surfaces.

1. Modern fitted kitchen

The first port of call on our tour of the £495,000 Worksop home is this modern kitchen, which boasts a good range of high-quality, fitted wall and base units, with granite work surfaces. Photo: Bartrop & Dilks

The kitchen, which filters seamlessly into the sitting-room extension, has underfloor heating. There is also plumbing for an automatic washing machine.

2. Underfloor heating

The kitchen, which filters seamlessly into the sitting-room extension, has underfloor heating. There is also plumbing for an automatic washing machine. Photo: Bartrop & Dilks

Integrated appliances within the kitchen include a range cooker, microwave, freezer and wine cooler.

3. Integrated appliances

Integrated appliances within the kitchen include a range cooker, microwave, freezer and wine cooler. Photo: Bartrop & Dilks

Backing on ti the kitchen is this stunning extension that houses a bright and spacious sitting room, which is more than nine metres long. It features a log-burner and a rear-facing window.

4. Stunning sitting-room extension

Backing on ti the kitchen is this stunning extension that houses a bright and spacious sitting room, which is more than nine metres long. It features a log-burner and a rear-facing window. Photo: Bartrop & Dilks

