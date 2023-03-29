Rufford Mill, in Rufford Abbey Country Park, has been selected as a finalist in the Guide for Brides customer service awards.

Guides for Brides is a wedding planning platform that offers couples online advice and recommendations for wedding suppliers and venues.

The annual awards are based on consumer reviews and focus on recognising wedding businesses that deliver exceptional customer service.

Rufford Mill's 12th-century ruins, woodlands, formal gardens and lake offer tremendous photograph opportunities.

The nomination follows Rufford Mill’s recent win at the Hitched Wedding Awards 2023, where it was named one of the most recommended by newlyweds on Hitched.co.uk among more than 18,000 competitors on the platform.

The venue hosted almost 90 weddings in 2022, with April, June, July, August and September the venue’s busiest.

The picturesque venue boasts a five-star rating on Facebook and platforms such as Hitched, and includes a bridal suite where the bridal party can get ready prior to the ceremony.

Carmel Hanrahan, Rufford Mill wedding and events sales manager, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have been nominated.

“Rufford Mill is a beautiful venue, and with our bespoke wedding packages, we aim to ensure each couple enjoys their day to the fullest.

“While we cater for a wide range of requirements, we always aim to deliver the very best experience for our customers and their guests.

“This award nomination is testament to all the hard work our team puts into each and every event.”