Royal British Legion to host remembrance ceremony for the Queen in Worksop town centre

Worksop Royal British Legion, in conjunction with Bassetlaw District Council, are hosting a ceremony of remembrance and commemoration.

Veterans, members of the public, and local organisations are invited to attend Worksop old market square for the short service, at 10am on Saturday, September 17.

Royal British Legion Worksop branch are holding a remembrance ceremony for the Queen in the old market square on September 17.

Bassetlaw Council chairman Councillor Madelaine Richardson will open the ceremony, followed by a prayer led by Worksop Branch of Royal British Legion Chaplain Reverend David James.

The Last Post will be played by Sarah Emblem, before spectators observe a two minute silence for the Queen, followed by a playing of the Reveille.

The service will be concluded with the National Anthem and three cheers for the new King Charles III, before a closing speech from Worksop Charter Mayor Coun Neil Sanders.

Grant Cullen, secretary of Worksop RBL, said: “After the wonderful attendance by Worksop folks at the Proclamation Service last Sunday, the local Royal British Legion Branch, after discussion with Bassetlaw District Council, thought we should organise something to let the townsfolk come together to remember and commemorate our beloved Queen.

"We particularly want to see as many veterans as possible coming along as they served Her Majesty.

“Few, if any, of us can travel to London for the Lying in State or the funeral itself, so we thought it would be good to be able to gather together to say ‘thank you, Your Majesty’ for your service.