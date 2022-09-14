Commemorative service in memory of the Queen to be held in Worksop church

Members of the public are being invited to a commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II, which will be held at the The Priory Church of Our Lady and St Cuthbert, on Priorswell Road, Worksop, on Sunday, September 18.

The service will take place at 6pm and will be led by Reverend Canon Nicolas Spicer.

Guests are requested to be seated by 5.45pm for the service which will celebrate the life of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the eve of her state funeral at Westminster Abbey, in London, on September 19.

A commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Worksop Priory Church, on Priorswell Road, at 6pm on Sunday, September 18.

The readings will be given by Nottinghamshire Deputy Lieutenant Peter Emerson and Councillor Madelaine Richardson, chair of Bassetlaw District Council.