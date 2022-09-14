News you can trust since 1895

Commemorative service in memory of the Queen to be held in Worksop church

A special commemorative service in memory of Her Majesty The Queen is going to take place in Worksop this weekend.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 3:27 pm

Members of the public are being invited to a commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II, which will be held at the The Priory Church of Our Lady and St Cuthbert, on Priorswell Road, Worksop, on Sunday, September 18.

The service will take place at 6pm and will be led by Reverend Canon Nicolas Spicer.

Guests are requested to be seated by 5.45pm for the service which will celebrate the life of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the eve of her state funeral at Westminster Abbey, in London, on September 19.

A commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Worksop Priory Church, on Priorswell Road, at 6pm on Sunday, September 18.

Most Popular

The readings will be given by Nottinghamshire Deputy Lieutenant Peter Emerson and Councillor Madelaine Richardson, chair of Bassetlaw District Council.

There will be limited parking available at the church, but parking is available in the public car park on Priorswell Road.

Read More

Read More
Members of the public gather in Worksop for local Proclamation of King Charles I...
QueenWorksop