The winning design will be printed on the front of the card that Mr Stafford will send this Christmas to Rother Valley residents, businesses and organisations - and even to the Prime Minister.

The deadline for receiving entries is Monday, November 1 and the winner, runner-up and highly commended entrant will be contacted shortly after. The two highly commended entrants will be featured elsewhere on the card.

Alexander Stafford MP with the 2020's runner-up entries by 5-year-old Ashleigh Spooner and 6-year-old Poppy Whomersley.

Children wishing to take part should submit their designs on A4 white paper and work with coloured pencil, pen or paint only - and no glitter.

On the back of each entry, entrants must write the child’s name, school and school year group. If not entering through a school, parent’s address and contact details should be included.

Parents should be aware that the winners will have these details printed on the card.

Entries should be sent via post to Alexander’s constituency office at:

2020's Christmas card competition winner by 8-year-old Alexander Cox.

39 Laughton Road, Dinnington, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S25 2PN.

Alexander Stafford MP said: “I am delighted and very excited to be re-launching my Christmas Card Competition for 2021.

“Last year, it proved so successful and I had a huge number of fantastic designs, so I can’t wait to see what the talented youngsters of Rother Valley design this year.

“The Prime Minister was very taken with the card I sent last year and I know he will be looking forward to receiving the winning design from Rother Valley again this year.

“I know it might seem a little early to be thinking about Christmas, but I hope residents will understand my wife and I are expecting a new baby this December and I will need plenty of time to turn things around.”

Mr Stafford tells entrants that they will not be able to return any original artwork once received.