Welbeck Abbey Bowls Club has been in existence for 25 years.

However, a spokesman said numbers are dwindling and the club is “in real danger of being unable to continue”.

He said: “We need new members, could you be one of them?

Bowls is a popular sport.

“Our club can be found in the beautiful grounds of the Welbeck Estate. It is a place where you can enjoy gentle exercise in stunning surroundings.

“As a club, we pride ourselves on giving a warm welcome to anyone who wants to join us, be they young or old, someone who has never bowled before or a competitive person who would find our friendly level of competition something they would enjoy. Our members believe sport is all about taking part rather than results.

“Bowls is a wonderful outdoor sport that can be enjoyed by any age and ability. It can improve levels of fitness and help with mental wellbeing.

“Our club offers the opportunity to try a new sport and meet new people who would hopefully soon become friends. You may have just retired or finding the empty nest syndrome now applies to you so that you have more spare time, and would enjoy playing competitive or social bowls throughout the summer months in a beautiful setting with like-minded individuals.

“We only play friendly matches against other local clubs, but you don’t even have to do that, we simply want you to enjoy playing the game. We do have club competitions as well as many opportunities for social bowling. It’s a great way to relax, make friends and become part of your local community.”

Club greens are open from mid-April to mid-September with anyone interested invited to pop down on a Monday or Friday, between 5.45pm and 7.30pm.

The spokesman said: “There is no charge, you don’t need lots of equipment, just some flat-soled shoes. We can provide the bowls.

“Join us for a friendly, informal game and who knows, bowls might prove to be just the sport for you.”