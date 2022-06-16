Robin Hood Festival set to return to Sherwood Forest for the first time in three years

The event, which celebrates the legacy of the world’s most famous outlaw, will this year run over seven weekends from late July to the end of August.

In total there will be 24 days of events, including historical re-enactments from the era of the Vikings to the Middle Ages.

Weekend one begins with Sherwood Forest’s first ever outdoor cinema event on Saturday, July 16, with Disney’s Robin Hood at 4pm and the 2001 medieval blockbuster A Knight’s Tale at 7pm.

The Robin Hood Festival is making its return

On Saturday 23 and Sunday July 24, the jousting begins with the fabulous Knights of Nottingham historical equine display team. There will be entertainment including music, magic, comedy from the madcap Medieval Maniax, and storytelling.

Weekend three (Friday July 29 – Monday August 1) sees the Lord Thomas Stanley Retinue, bringing a taste of the Tudor times at Sherwood. There will be a Medieval Sports Day to take part in for those with a competitive streak or who just love to take part.

Weekend four (Thursday 4 - Sunday August 7) is all action with the fantastic Cavalry of Heroes bringing their brilliant displays of medieval horsemanship, including jousting and archery, to Sherwood once again.

We relive the time of the Vikings during Weekend five (Friday 12 – Monday August 15) with the amazing Regia Anglorum group recreating the era of Scandinavian occupation of England in the early Middle Ages. Visitors can also enjoy twilight story walks into the heart of the forest.

Weekend six is all about the work of the RSPB, the UK’s largest conservation charity, which manages the Sherwood Forest National Nature Reserve. There’ll be a chance to discover more about the society’s efforts to create a home for nature and to protect wildlife in different locations and landscapes across the country.

Then the festivities conclude at the Bank Holiday Weekend with Sherwood Forest hosting the Nottinghamshire Day Festival on August 27.

The fabulous Sherwood Outlaws will be performing the legends – and battles – of Robin Hood across another fun-filled weekend.

Jess Dumoulin, visitor experience manager at Sherwood Forest and Budby South Forest, said: “We know many people have waited a very long time to come back to the Robin Hood Festival and it’s brilliant to be able to confirm its return this summer.

“The pandemic meant that we lost two years of this great event, which has been so popular with visitors over almost four decades. We hope to really capture the spirit of the Middle Ages, the time that the legends of Robin Hood took root.

“We wanted to ensure that as many people as possible could come along and take part, which is why we have decided to hold it across seven weekends. It means visitors can come and enjoy a whole range of different shows and displays at different times across the weekend.

“There will be battles and skirmishes, but also times for quiet enjoyment. We’ll have entertainment across the reserve from the Visitor Centre to the Major Oak and there will be lots for everyone to see, experience and enjoy.”