Thanks to the completion of the new lift, wheelchair users and customers with large luggage or pushchairs will no longer be required to wait for station staff to become available, or struggle on the stairs.

The lift now links the low-level platform three with the high-level platforms one and two.

The project has also seen a new covered walkway constructed, giving people better shelter when moving through the station.

New Retford Station lift.

The plans for the lift were first approved in 2019 following a campaign by NNLCRP.

While platforms one, two and four are fully accessible using lifts, platform three was only accessible using a barrow crossing with assistance from station staff.

The need for assistance led to some people taking on the stairs with prams and large suitcases leading to an increased possibility of an accident.

Managing director at LNER, David Horne said: “This project is a significant milestone in our journey to creating a railway that is accessible for everyone.

“The new lift is certain to make an enormous difference, improving the customer experience and making it even easier for all customers to access services along the East Coast route.

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone within the local community who have supported the project over the last two years.”

The new lift will give wheelchairs users and people with reduced mobility step-free access to platform three.