Ozzy the rescued Dachshund was left with three puncture wounds - which led to a nasty infection and a stay in the vets after the attack.

His owner Paula Barker is calling for more action to be taken after the nine-year-old Dachshund was ‘savagely attacked’ by a large black Alsatian, which has allegedly bitten other dogs.

The attack happened in the front garden of Paula’s daughter’s house on Serby Park Drive, near Snipe Park in Bircotes, at around 12pm on Wednesday January 12.

Nine-year-old Ozzy required three stitches after being bitten by another dog.

Paula, aged 64, was gardening while Ozzy, who was on a lead, was basking in the sun on the grass in the garden.

She said an Alsatian, with no collar on, jumped over the knee-high fence and grabbed hold of Ozzy by the throat and began shaking him from side to side.

With the help of her daughter, the pair managed to get the Alsatian off.

Paula Barker adopted Ozzy to keep her company while her husband works away as an LGV driver.

Paula, from Bircotes, said: “I picked Ozzy up, but I was getting blood all over my hands so I was panicking.

“That's where we found he's got three puncture wounds.

“[My daughter] held the dog off and I don't know what happened in between, because the next thing I could sort of remember is Ozzy in the car and me shooting off to the vets.”

Ozzy was taken to Rase Vets in Scawthorpe where he was sedated and had a 5cm wound stitched.

Police have said nothing can be done after the dachshund was bitten by another dog as he is not a human.

The other two wounds were left to heal. He was sent home with antibiotics and pain relief, and a vet bill of £306.38.

Paula’s pet insurance will mean she will only have to pay around £99.

After reporting the incident to the police, Paula was told that because the dog had not bitten a person, there was nothing that could be done.

Paula said: “I've got a little six-year-old granddaughter at that house, and a 10-year-old grandson. It could have been a little child couldn’t it?

“I'd like to know if something's being done about the dog - hopefully it will be given to someone else to retrain.

“Ozzy’s a lovely old dog and certainly didn’t deserve this.”

Ozzy was rescued by Paula and her husband from JLP Trust Animal Rescue, Rotherham, in November after his previous owner died.

On Saturday Ozzy was taken back to the vet after blood began to come out of the wound on his chest.

“Usually he’s quite a little monkey, but he hasn’t been his usual self at all,” said Paula.

“He’s just slept and when he's awake he just follows us all over, he just doesn't want to be alone.”

PC James Martin, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The safety of our residents is an absolute priority for us as neighbourhood policing officers. We have spoken and engaged with those involved and this is now being investigated as a civil matter.

“This was undoubtedly a distressing incident and we continue to assist the relevant parties with their enquiries.

"We continue to offer support to the residents and we wish the dog who was very sadly injured a speedy recovery.”