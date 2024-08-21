Clive Boon, centre, with Carolie Larissey, chief executive, NHBF and the Boons team

Owner of a Retford hair salon has been honoured by the National Hair and Beauty Federation (NHBF) for his family's extraordinary 80-year association with the organisation.

During a recent visit by the NHBF to Boons hairdressers in Retford it was discovered that owner, Cliff Boon's grandfather, was one of the Federation's founding members, with involvement dating back to 1938.

This precedes the NHBF's official establishment in 1942, making the Boon family's connection one of the longest in the Federation's history.

Caroline Larissey, chief executive of the NHBF, said: “Clive's salon is a testament to the enduring values of professionalism and quality that the NHBF has always championed.

“His family's 80-year commitment to our Federation and the hair industry sets an inspiring example for all hair and beauty professionals.”

Clive Boon said: “Being part of the NHBF has been a family tradition for three generations. The support and guidance we've received over the decades have been invaluable.

“I'm proud to uphold this legacy and continue contributing to an organisation that has been pivotal in shaping our industry.”

Boons has been a fixture in the Retford community for more than 70 years, known for its exceptional service and commitment to industry best practices.

This recognition underscores the vital role that local businesses play in national organisations and the impact of long-standing community connections.

Established in 1942, the National Hair & Beauty Federation (NHBF) has over 5,000 Members and is the UK’s largest trade body for the hair, beauty and barbering industries.

For more information on how to join the NHBF visit www.nhbf.co.uk.