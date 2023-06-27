News you can trust since 1895
Retford housing site manager named one of the best in the country

A Harron Homes Site Manager building new homes in Retford has been named one of the best in the country at the National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job 2023 awards.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST

Paul Armes, 43, from Nottingham, works at Harron’s The Brambles development and received the award in recognition of the high standards maintained on site.

Paul said “I’m absolutely delighted to receive this award, and hope to earn more. So much heart and soul has gone into this job and to be recognised by the NHBC feels incredible.

“We’ve built a good team on site and every one helps to maintain the high standards we have set. I wouldn’t have achieved this without my team at The Brambles.”

Paul Armes, site manager at The Brambles, Retford, won an NHBC Pride in the Job award 2023Paul Armes, site manager at The Brambles, Retford, won an NHBC Pride in the Job award 2023
Paul Armes, site manager at The Brambles, Retford, won an NHBC Pride in the Job award 2023
Lee Kilby, construction director at Harron Homes North Midlands said, “We’re incredibly proud of Paul, and the rest of the team at The Brambles.

“A lot of effort goes into building every Harron home to the highest quality, and I would like to thank the whole Harron team as we know our successes would not be possible without the great team spirit we have here.”

Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC, said: “Congratulations to all the winners who should feel proud to have received a Pride in the Job Award.

"Pride in the Job is firmly at the heart of NHBC’s mission to raise standards in the housing industry.

"This accolade recognises the best site managers across the UK and celebrates how much Paul has inspired their team by going the extra mile to deliver homes of the highest quality.”

