Birth of a critically rare Amur Leopard cub caught on CCTV at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Mother Kristen gave birth, only six months after being introduced to Father Drake, at Yorkshire Wildlife Park as part of the international breeding programme.

She is spending most of her time nuzzling the cub in the safety of the den as rangers monitor the baby’s health and development.

The birth marks a significant milestone in the park’s ongoing commitment to the preservation of the critically endangered species with their population being estimated at only 75 in the wild.

Dr Charlotte McDonald, animal director, said: “We are delighted to welcome the birth of a new Amur Leopard cub to the park.

“It was such a rare and incredible experience to actually be able to see the birth take place on CCTV. It is a moment we will always cherish and remember.

“We are incredibly proud to be fulfilling our important role in the global battle to ensure the survival of this rare and beautiful species.

“Amur Leopards are one of the rarest species on the planet and if we don’t run breeding programmes like this one, these beautiful animals will go extinct. It truly is such an exciting time as we haven’t had Amur cubs for a little while now.

“The end goal is to be able to reintroduce more Amur Leopards back into protected areas of their native habitat in Russia and China”

The park has already successfully bred two cubs in 2015, one is now in France while the other Anadyr has been part of the successful breeding programme at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Colorado.

CEO John Minion said: “We are overjoyed by the arrival of this beautiful Amur Leopard cub. Each birth is a step forward in our mission to conserve endangered species, and it serves as a reminder of the importance of our collective efforts to protect wildlife and their habitats.

