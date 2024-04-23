Charlotte Lister completes 160ft abseil for charity

Charlotte Lister was fundraising for The Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity by abseiling down the Owen Building in Sheffield over the weekend.

Charlotte is a Ms Great Britain Finalist and will be competing for the crown in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte said “I love supporting the Sheffield Children’s Hospital and the Abseil was an amazing event ! It was slightly scary at first but it was a huge achievement for myself. It was a great way to raise vital funds for such an amazing charity”

This was Charlotte newest challenge after previously sky diving, bungee jumping, running the Sheffield Half Marathon and last year completing a fire and glass walk all in of charity.

The Sheffield’s Children’s Hospital is a charity that she has supported since the pandemic. Sheffield Children’s Hospital provides world-class care to around 260,000 children from all over the world.

Miss Great Britain is the longest running and one of the most prestigious pageants in the UK. In 2020 it added a the Ms Great Britain title. Established in 1945, the competition marks its 79th anniversary in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will take place on Friday October 18 in Leicester and is set to be a night of glamour and entertainment, which will honour the achievements and shared goals of the 75 grand finalists competing for the coveted titles of Ms Great Britain and Ms Great Britain Classic.