£50,000 funding boost for more than 100 up-and-coming Nottinghamshire sportspeople

The Talented Athletes Fund is part of Nottinghamshire Council’s local communities fund which offers financial help and support to local communities.

This year the funding pot remains at £50,000 to help more up-and-coming athletes realise their potential in their chosen sport, particularly those competing in disability/parasports who may require expensive adapted equipment, clothing, or have higher transport costs.

Individuals who represented their country at national events in the last 24 months, which include a range of Sport England-recognised sports, were able to claim up to £1,000.

Young Nottinghamshire sportspeople have benefited from funding from the council. Photo: Other

England Athletics hurdler Zoe Smith, aged 16 is among the latest recipients.

She said: "These latest funds will enable me to purchase training and competition kit as well as allowing me to pay for the essential strength and conditioning training plus physiotherapy.

"I set out to achieve an international vest and the funding has certainly helped me achieve this.''

Swimmer Lewis Warner, aged 18, also received a grant.

"He said, “This money will allow me to train to a higher standard, enter more competitions, cover travel costs and coaching fees."

Successful applications included representation from all Nottinghamshire districts covering 26 different sport disciplines.

More than 40 applications were received from athletes aged 15 or under with 16 applications from athletes competing in a para / disability / adaptive sport.

Coun Scott Carlton (Con), cabinet member for communities and public health said: “We have been keen to try and help as many of the county's talented sportspeople as possible, as this is incredibly important to the council.

"The road to realising potential is never easy and I commend these aspiring Nottinghamshire sports people for their devotion to strive for their dreams.”

“We would love to hear from any of this year’s successful applicants.

"If you create a video and upload it to your social media, please make sure you tag us in.”

Kerryn Chamberlin, strategic director of Active Notts, said: “The grants can really help overcome some of the financial challenges that competitive sport creates for people, such as travel expenses, equipment, coaching fees or even gym memberships.