A Retford author celebrated the launch of his debut children's book by setting a new record for the bookshop.

Fans and readers from across the country queued for over two hours to get their hands on a signed copy of Luke Staton’s book 'CREDO'.

Luke said: "To say that the book launch was phenomenal would be an understatement. Witnessing the excitement, dedication, and support from so many was truly humbling. It wasn't just a book launch; it was a celebration of community, dreams, and the power of storytelling. I am incredibly thankful to everyone who joined us and made this day unforgettable."

"As we turn the page to the next chapter, I look forward to creating more cherished moments and continuing to ignite a passion for reading in the hearts of young and old alike."

Luke's commitment to inspiring our youth and raising their aspirations is something that he is deeply passionate about. Having worked with over 130,000 young people across the UK and overseas, Credo is a culmination of his experience of raising ambitions and wellbeing for the next generation, through stories of hope and optimism.

The main body of Luke's work with young people is his Inspiring the Next Generation Programme (ITNG), a mixture of empowerment days at schools paired with a bespoke online programme designed to support students in the classroom and at home.