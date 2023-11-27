News you can trust since 1895
'Do not travel' is advice as rail strike means no trains running in Nottinghamshire this Saturday

No trains will be running in Nottinghamshire on Saturday, December 2 as members of the ASLEF union take fresh strike action.
By John Smith
Published 27th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
East Midlands Railways (EMR) Once again, there will be no mainline services between Nottingham and London and no regional or local services on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, meaning no trains to or from Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Sutton, Kirkby, Newstead, Shirebrook, Creswell or Whitwell.

Local bus services and tram services between Nottingham and Hucknall are unaffected.

As well as the main strike on Saturday, ASLEF members are also observing an overtime ban between Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 9 and this could lead to short-notice cancellations and service alterations.

No EMR trains will be running in Nottinghamshire this Saturday. Photo: National WorldNo EMR trains will be running in Nottinghamshire this Saturday. Photo: National World
On its website, EMR said: “Do not travel on Saturday, December 2 – EMR will not operate services on this date.

"Please check your full journey, including first and last trains of the day, before travelling due to strike action impacting different train operators on different days.

