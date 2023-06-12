News you can trust since 1895
Residents invited to explore careers in healthcare at Worksop hospital event

Students, learners and those considering a career change into healthcare are encouraged to attend a special open day at Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital this month.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 17:01 BST

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust will host its ‘Your Future in Healthcare’ event on Friday, June 23, which will feature informative sessions led by health professionals from DBTH, local colleges and universities.

The event aims to provide a platform for individuals aspiring to become nurses, midwives or other clinical roles by offering detailed information on how to enter a variety of professions.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with clinicians, representatives from local educational institutions, and professionals from DBTH – which runs Bassetlaw Hospital, as well as Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Mexborough’s Montagu Hospital – gaining valuable insights into available vacancies, courses and qualifications required to pursue a rewarding career in health and social care.

Healthcare workers at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.
Dr Sam Debbage, DBTH director of education and research, said: “I encourage any individual interested in pursuing a role in healthcare to attend this event.

“As an anchor institution, we depend on local people training and developing into those crucial NHS roles we require to deliver high quality care.

“Your Future in Healthcare provides an excellent opportunity to find out more – understand what qualifications are required, and what kind of career you can expect to have with us in the NHS.”

Throughout the day, a range of sessions will be held to provide attendees with information about pursuing a career in healthcare, including:

  • Routes into health and social care from academics within Sheffield Hallam University and The University of Sheffield;
  • A health and social care panel featuring representatives from universities who will deliver an interactive talk;
  • Doncaster College providing information about further educational opportunities;
  • Student finance advice delivered by Student Finance England;
  • Opportunities within DBTH, including gaining work experience, available roles, and career support.
Moreover, the event will feature interactive and educational stands where attendees can meet representatives from various nursing, midwifery, and allied health professions.

The sessions will be held throughout the day starting at noon and ending at 7pm, with each session lasting about an hour.

Spaces are limited and pre-booking is necessary. To register for a session, see rb.gy/zl2te

