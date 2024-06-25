Residents can brush shoulders with a talented artist as he unveils his new work at Retford gallery event
Leigh Lambert, will visit Limited 2 Art on on Bridgegate, Retford on Saturday July 6 between 1pm and 3pm.
There will be the chance to meet the artist and experience the unveiling of two exclusive sketches featuring views of Retford.
Visitors can also see his latest collection of original artworks and enjoy a celebration of his extensive portfolio.
A spokesman for Limited 2 Art said: “This event offers a rare opportunity to meet Leigh in person, gain insights into his creative process, and admire his stunning collection of iconic and nostalgic scenes.”
Leigh Lambert was born and raised in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne where he lived for the first twenty years of his life. He began to draw as soon as he could hold a pencil and his family quickly recognised that he had some artistic talent.
Leigh moved to Warwickshire with his family in 1996 where he focused on the development of his technique.
Leigh mainly works in pencil, watercolour, and oil on board. His use of colour is minimal, applying splashes only to the figures in the monochromatic landscapes.
Motivated by his uninspiring job as a factory worker, he painted a series of watercolour pictures of Warwick and self-published an edition of prints from them. Little did he know then that his approach to perspective and attention to detail would be part of his signature style today.
Limited 2 Art is a member of Retford Business Forum
