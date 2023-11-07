Remembrance services taking place in Worksop and Retford over the weekend

Parades and services are set to take place to mark Remembrance Sunday in Worksop and Retford.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A parade will start in the Old Market Square in front of the Town Hall in Worksop at around 10.10 am under the direction of the Parade Marshall, Rob Nash.

The Deputy Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Alex Peace-Gadsby and the Chairman of the District Council, Councillor Debbie Merryweather will then inspect the Parade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At approximately 10.35am, the Parade will ‘march off’ from the Old Market Square down to the War Memorial via Potter Street and Watson Road.

Worksop Remembrance Day parade 2019

A short wreath laying Service and Act of Remembrance conducted by Canon Nicolas Spicer will take place at the War Memorial at approximately 10.50am. The Worksop Salvation Army Band will play ‘The Last Post’ before the two minutes silence at 11.00am followed by the playing of the ‘Reveille’.

The Parade will then march back to the Old Market Square for the ‘Parade dismissal’.

Cllr Deborah Merryweather, Chairman of Bassetlaw District Council said: “It’s my honour as Chairman of the council to attend this service of remembrance. Remembrance Day services bring people together to commemorate the individuals who have given their service, and in some cases their lives, to ensure our protection and freedoms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I hope that members of the public will join us to think of members of the Armed Force, and their loved ones, who have made sacrifices to defend us. We will remember them.”

Newcastle Street, Newcastle Avenue, Westgate, Potter Street, Waston Road, Priorswell Road, Memorial Avenue will be closed from Sunday November 12 between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

Meanwhile the Retford & District Branch of The Royal British Legion supported by Bassetlaw District Council is hosting a service for Remembrance Sunday on Sunday November 12 in Retford Market Square, starting at 10.40am.

The service will include the playing of the Last Post, observance of the Two Minutes Silence and the playing of the Reveille.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the laying of the wreaths, the National Anthem will be sung, and after the blessing, the service will conclude with a march past, headed by Veterans.