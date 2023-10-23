News you can trust since 1895
Bassetlaw hospital appoints new divisional nurse for surgery

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has appointed a new divisional nurse for surgery.
By Kate Mason
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read
Elizabeth Dunwell has joined the organisation overseeing over 1,000 healthcare professionals across 20 services, including Ear Nose and Throat, Endoscopy, Urology, and surgical inpatient wards.

Speaking about joining DBTH, Liz said: “I’m really pleased to join the team at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals as Divisional Nurse for Surgery. I will be joining a strong team, and I’m confident that together we’ll make a positive impact on patient care across all of our surgical services. I’m here to do good work and make a difference where it matters most – and I can’t wait to get started.”

Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Liz to our team. Her extensive experience and dedicated approach to nursing and leadership will be invaluable in steering our Division of Surgery toward even greater successes. As a Trust, we are looking forward to achieving new milestones under her leadership.”

A Barnsley resident, Liz began her nursing career in March 1995. Her journey spanned three decades at Barnsley Hospital from 1998 until 2021, progressing through roles from staff nurse to more senior positions such as ward sister, lead nurse, and matron and served as deputy associate director of nursing in medicine and surgery from 2019 to 2021.

In June 2021, Liz embraced a new opportunity at Mid Yorkshire Teaching Hospitals, where she was appointed deputy assistant director of nursing in the division of surgery, uniting her passion for surgical nursing with her significant leadership experience.

