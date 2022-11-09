Armistice Day, on November 11, and Remembrance Sunday, on November 13, both provide opportunities for us to come together as a country to honour those who served and sacrificed for our freedoms.

As well as a national service at the Cenotaph in London on Remembrance Sunday, there will be the laying of wreaths, parades and services in and near Worksop to remember the members of the armed forces who have died in the line of duty.

Many churches will also be offering their own services. Contact your local church for more information.

A Remembrance parade will be held in Worksop on Sunday, November 13.

Here is a list of events for you to pay your respects and mark the occasion.

Armistice Day, November 11

Clumber Park, Worksop: A service led by the Worksop branch of the Royal British Legion will take place from 10.50am until 11.10am at the Hardwick Calvary, for an act of remembrance.

Retford: An Armistice Day service will be held around the War Memorial in Retford Market Square at 10:45am, with the laying of wreaths and a two minute silence.

Babworth: A service will take place between 10.30am and 11.30am, with a two minute silence at 11am. Poppy wreaths will be placed and a special banner will be on display.

Remembrance Sunday, November 13

Worksop: Residents are being invited to join Bassetlaw District Council as it hosts a parade on Remembrance Sunday from 10.10am to 12.30pm.

Nottinghamshire deputy lieutenant Alex Peace-Gadsby, council chairman councillor Madelaine Richardson, deputy council leader coun Jo White, and the council’s chief executive have been invited to take part in the parade.

The parade will begin in the Old Market Square in front of the town hall at around 10.10am, before heading to the War Memorial via Potter Street and Watson Road for a wreath laying service.

The Worksop Salvation Army Band will play The Last Post before a two minute silence at 11am, followed by the playing of the Reveille. The Parade will then head back to the Old Market Square to conclude.

There will be road closures in place from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Memorial Avenue, on Watson Road between Memorial Avenue and Potter Street, on Potter Street between Watson Road and Bridge Street, and Bridge Street between Westgate and Potter Street.

Retford: Royal British Legion’s Retford & District Branch, with Bassetlaw District Council, is hosting a Remembrance Sunday parade on Retford Market Square, from 10:45am.

A welcoming introduction will be led by Rev Canon Dick Lewis and Rev Julie Coates before the service. It will include a playing of the Last Post, a two minutes silence, and a playing of the Reveille.

Following a laying of wreaths, the National Anthem will be sung, and the service will conclude with a march led by veterans.

A mixture of serving members and veterans, Army Cadet Forces, combined Cadet Forces, Air Training Corps, Scouts, Guides and students from schools around Retford will attend the event.

Clumber Park, Worksop: A remembrance service will be held at 10.30am at the Hardwick Calvary in Clumber Park, where the names of the fallen of the estate will be read, and the Last Post sounded.