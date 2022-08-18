Ranskill fire: Cause of huge Bassetlaw tyre inferno remains unknown as police continue appeal

An investigation carried out by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has recorded the blaze at an industrial site in Ranskill with an undetermined cause – as fire crews remain on scene 13 days after the fire broke out.

The fire began on Friday, August 5, off Station Road, and involved thousands of tyres and scrap vehicles.

At the peak of the blaze, there were 14 fire engines on the scene, along with a water carrier, Command Support Vehicle, Welfare Unit, Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) and High Volume Pump (HVP).

Fire crews still remain on the scene of the fire in Ranskill 13 days on.

Almost two weeks on, fire crews are continuing to maintain a presence at the site to ensure it is all extinguished, with the help of local plant operators.

Lucie Poxon, fire investigation manager of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We know this incident has had a huge impact on local people and nearby businesses and we would like to thank everyone for their support as we work to bring the incident to a close.

“Due to the significant damage that the fire has caused, our fire investigation has not been able to determine a cause despite our thorough investigating.

“We have been working with our partners at Nottinghamshire Police who suspect this fire was started deliberately. If you have any information, then please pass this on to the police.”