The charity’s much-loved event is returning to Worksop this summer and anyone who joins before Monday April 18 can claim a 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special sale by using the code EASTER30

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

This year, Race for Life takes place at Clumber Park, Worksop, on Sunday 3 July, where women, men and children of all ages and abilities can take part in either the 5km or 10km events.

Race for Life returns to Clumber Park, Worksop, this summer.

But Race for Life Pretty Muddy events will not be taking place at Clumber Park, but for those still after this special challenge can take part in them in Sheffield or Nottingham.

Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Nottinghamshire, Nicki Embleton, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting a little more active.

"Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

"So we’re asking people across the region: “Who will you race for?”

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance.

“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life Clumber Park will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org