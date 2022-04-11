Firefighter confronted by a man with a sword in Worksop

Emergency services attended an address in Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, at around 9pm yesterday when a small fire was spotted at the back of the property.

After gaining access to the property, the male firefighter was confronted by a suspect carrying the sword.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Firefighters had been called to a small fire outside a property in Newcastle Avenue, in Worksop.

He was later released on conditional police bail as investigations continue.

Inspector Samantha Winter, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim who was simply trying to do his job.

"Firefighters and other emergency workers put themselves at risk every day to keep the public safe.

“Their jobs are challenging enough already and threats from members of the public will never be tolerated.”

Phil Revill, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service group manager, said the service will be working closely with police.

said: “We have zero tolerance for aggressive behaviour towards our crews, who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” he said.

“We will be working closely with Nottinghamshire Police while investigations continue.”