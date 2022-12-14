News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV

Quiet space has been created at Kilton Forest Golf Course

A dedicated space for quiet reflection has been unveiled at Kilton Forest Golf Course that encompasses a new seating area and an oak tree.

By Sally Outram
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The clubhouse at Kilton Forest is used regularly by a number of groups and organisations that focus on health and well-being, including men’s mental health support group ‘In Sam’s name’ and the Dukeries Memory Group.

It is hoped that this area of the Kilton Forest facilities will be a space for members of these groups to visit, in addition to visitors to the course and members of staff.

The new area was unveiled by representatives of Bassetlaw District Council, who have funded the bench and oak tree, trustees from Barnsley Premier Leisure (BPL), and Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board.

Representatives of Bassetlaw Council, BPL and Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB attended the unveiling.
Most Popular

Councillor Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Because of the number of people who use these facilities for health and well-being purposes, it is important that there is a dedicated space for quiet contemplation. This is complemented by the calming effects of nature that surround the space and the addition of an oak tree that will provide shade on warmer summer days.”

Read More
Welbeck Farm Shop shortlisted for UK’s best butchery in Farm Retail Awards 2023

Michael Hirst, chief executive of BPL, added: “BPL are delighted and proud to support this initiative and are keen to promote the holistic health and well-being benefits of such projects amongst our communities and staff. If anyone would like support or to know more about our Community Health programme, then please visit our website.”

More information about BPL services can be found at www.bpl.org.uk/community-health

A number of groups and guests at the golf club will be able to make use of the quiet space for reflection.
Bassetlaw District CouncilNottingham