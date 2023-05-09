The Great Community Clean Up was organised by Emma Bradbury, community champion at the large Asda store on Sandy Lane, Worksop.

Pupils from Langold Dyscarr Community School, on School Road, Langold, teamed up with the store to help with a litter pick in and around Dyscarr Woods in the village.

The litter pick took place on the official opening day of the Langold School Allotment.

After the opening of the allotment, a team of about 30 people set off on the litter pick – the group included community champions from other Asda stores from across the area.

Ms Bradbury said: “We also had help from Dyscarr School headteacher Gill Fotheringham, a team of schoolchildren, members of the community and the amazing Bev Moore, who works at the school and who has brought the allotment back to life along with help from the other allotment holders and donations from the community.

“We collected a total of 21 bags of rubbish and a plastic chair from our litter pick around the woods.

“The support we had was just brilliant and I am so proud of all of the children that took part and made a difference, not only to the area but to the wildlife as well.”