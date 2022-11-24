News you can trust since 1895

Public hearings to be held in Worksop and Retford as Bassetlaw Local Plan faces independent examination

Bassetlaw’s Local Plan will be independently examined over the course of a three-week process as it enters the next milestone.

By Kirsty Hamilton
4 minutes ago
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 4:15pm

The Draft Bassetlaw Local Plan outlines the vision, objectives and planning policies needed to guide development across Bassetlaw up to the year 2038.

It proposes the level of housing needed, where development for employment should take place, the infrastructure that is needed to support growth, and many more economic, social and environmental priorities.

Since Bassetlaw Council submitted its Local Plan to the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary in July, the planning inspectorate has appointed two inspectors to carry out an independent review of the plan, the supporting evidence, and comments previously submitted by the public and interested parties.

Bassetlaw Council offices.

The examination programme will now assess whether the plan has been prepared in accordance with legal and procedural requirements, and if it is sound.

Depending on the outcome of the examination, Bassetlaw’s Local Plan could be taken on in 2023.

As part of this process, the inspectors will host a series of unbiased hearings, which will take place at Worksop and Retford Town Halls on selected dates between November 29 and December 13, with a number of reserve sessions also in place.

The hearings allow the public to observe the proceedings and give interested parties a chance to speak about the policies contained within the plan.

However, only those who have previously made comments on the plan and indicated that they wished to speak have been invited by the inspectors to be part of the discussion.

David Armiger, council chief executive, said: “The examination process and, in particular, the public hearings are an opportunity for the planning inspectors to hear all sides of the debate and take an independent view on the policies contained within the Bassetlaw Local Plan and the council’s overarching vision for the future of the district.

“All councils are required to have an up-to-date Local Plan by December 2023 and this is one of the final parts of the process that will allow us to meet that deadline and ensure that we can manage development and growth appropriately in our district.”

For details about the programme officer, to register to attend any of the sessions, and to learn more information about the Local Plan, visit bassetlaw.gov.uk/bassetlawplan

