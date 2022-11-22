Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's statement revealed increased taxes and cuts to public spending as a means to stabilise the UK’s rocky economy.

However, the Office for Budget Responsibility has forecast the inflation rate will drop from the current 11.1 per cent, to 7.4 per cent next year. While this will not see shop prices getting cheaper, it will mean they will increase at a slower rate.

The OBR warned soaring inflation would still hit households' real disposable income by the largest amount since records began, falling by 4.3 per cent in the year to April.

Coun Jo White, Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Bassetlaw and deputy leader of Bassetlaw Council, said the Government had “missed their chance to back Bassetlaw residents”, as the cost-of-living crisis continues.

She said: “The OBR analysis is that real disposable income will fall to its lowest levels since ONS records began in 1956. Every household in Bassetlaw will already by feeling this, with inflation at 11 per cent and interest rates still on the rise.

“It’s disappointing the Government had no answers and failed to tackle these issues head on.

“Schools, the NHS, families and business will all be taking a big hit in the coming months.

“The expectation is we all must tighten our belts, but in March another notch will have to be found when energy bills will go up again and there will be an increase in fuel duty, with an extra 12p per litre of petrol, or a 23 per cent increase.

“Sadly, there will be many Bassetlaw households that will have no more notches on their belts to tighten. I am very worried about this.