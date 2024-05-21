Pub in Worksop town centre could be turned into offices -- all the latest Bassetlaw plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former pub in a prominent part of Worksop town centre could soon be given a new lease of life by being converted into offices.

Mac & Co, which stood on the corner of Bridge Place and Church Walk, closed 18 months ago, citing “poor trading conditions, a shift in consumer preferences and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The striking building, which is opposite The Waterfront bar, was previously occupied by the nationwide pub chain, Yates’s. But when it was put on the market in January last year for an asking price of £325,000, there was little interest in it being revived as licensed premises.

Now, Kevin McDonnell, who is believed to own the property, has submitted a planning application to Bassetlaw District Council for a full change of use to seven office spaces of varying sizes, “offering flexibility for a range of different users”.

The former pub building on the corner of Bridge Place and Church Walk in Worksop, which could soon be converted into offices.

Acting as agents on behalf of Mr McDonnell are the Nottingham-based company Planning and Design Group (P&DG), who have lodged a planning statement with the council.

The statement says the scheme would “represent a positive redevelopment opportunity for an otherwise vacant building”.

It would “help to maintain and improve the appearance of the building, arresting a decline in its physical and visual condition, which would be detrimental to neighbouring businesses and the area as a whole”.

And it would “bring the building back into active use, contributing again to the vitality and vibrancy of the town centre”.

The Mac & Co pub in Worksop, which opened in 2018, closed 18 months ago after feeling the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

P&DG believe the work needed to create the offices would be “minimal”, apart from “some modest internal reconfiguration”. Some of them would be “occupied by companies linked directly” to Mr McDonnell, while the rest would be let.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the proposal and have set a deadline date of Monday, July 8 to make a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications submitted to the council include these:

85 Dunstan Crescent, Worksop – two-storey rear extension and single-storey side extension.

7 The Maltings, Blyth – single detached garage with pitched roof.

Belmont, 35 High Road, Carlton in Lindrick – removal of black poplar tree within conservation area.

33 Arnold Avenue, Retford – single-storey rear extension.

4 Wellington Square, Retford— retain single-storey garden room extension at rear.

The Cow House, Broad Lane, Worksop – retrospective application for temporary conversion of first-floor detached garage block into self-contained annexe.

32 Gringley Road, Misterton – demolish existing dwelling and erect replacement.

34 Robinson Drive, Worksop – remove existing extension and erect single-storey side extension.

10 Market Place, Retford – listed building consent for window vinyls to the shop front glazing.

Green Mile Farm, Green Mile Lane, Babworth – agricultural building for storage of straw.

39 Grove Coach Road, Retford -- replace front porch with single-storey extension.

Whitegates, Top Pasture Lane, North Wheatley – detached dwelling.

29 Station Avenue, Ranskill – two-storey rear extension.

Trax Portable Access Ltd, Claylands Avenue, Worksop – demolish two existing buildings and remove disused weighbridge to erect two-storey office building.

The Burrows,Town Street, South Leverton – demolish existing garage and erect timber building to be used as DIY workshop and garage.

Riverlea, Church Lane, Mattersey – reinforcement of riverbank at bottom of garden.