The Ollerton Road airfield is a small operation, used mainly for private aircraft and flights. It is also the base for several private flying schools.

But at the end of 2021, it was acquired by automotive testing and research organisation, Thatcham Research, which has “exciting” plans for the future of the site.

Thatcham aims to create a “UK centre of excellence” for vehicle technology testing and safety research that will attract future investment and jobs to the area, while securing a long-term future for aviation.

A planning application for electrical works at Retford Gamston Airport has been submitted to Bassetlaw District Council.

Developments have already been carried out, and the Berkshire-based company’s latest application is for electrical works to “facilitate a power upgrade at the site”.

This would involve the installation of a new metering room, trenching and ducting works to allow for new cabling routes, the installation of seven new electric vehicle (EV) chargers and the building of a new sub-station.

A planning statement has been submitted to the council by the Birmingham-based consultancy CarneySweeney, which is acting as an agent for Thatcham.

The statement says: “The ambition is to create a centre of excellence where aviation and automotive will co-exist in a dual-purpose facility that north Nottinghamshire can be proud of. It will also secure a future for aviation to continue operating at the site.

"The power upgrade works are intended to help Gamston Airport embark on the next phase in its exciting evolution.”

The works would be carried out on an area of land in the eastern part of the airport, next to buildings such as aircraft hangars, an administration block, a control tower and offices.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the application and hope to make a decision by Friday June 14.

Other planning applications received by the council include these:

The Paddock, Long Lane, East Drayton – two-storey side extension.

Workshop at Chantry Walk, Tuxford – notification of prior approval for change of use from commercial business and service to one dwelling.

Sparken Hill Academy, Worksop – work to trees protected by a preservation order.

Brookfield House, Creswell Road, Cuckney – lawful development certificate for single-storey rear extension.

Redwood House, London Road, Retford – demolition of conservatory and construction of orangery.

Number 1, Station Cottages, Ragnall Road, Fledborough – demolish lean-to rear extension and erect single-storey rear extension.

Savoy Cinema, Bridge Street, Worksop – install solar photovoltaic (PV) system on roof.

The West Retford Hotel, 24 North Road, Retford – remove holly tree from conservation area.

9 Fulmar Way, Worksop – single-storey front and side extension.

Orchard House, Bacon Lane, West Markham – single-storey, ground-floor rear extension.

Meadow View, Big Lane, Clarborough – front and rear extensions to existing bungalow, including raising roof to provide first-floor accommodation. Also, detached garage in rear garden and front boundary fence.

11 Stonehill Close, Ranskill – single-storey front and side extension, and new pitched roof over attached garage.

1 Spitalfields, Blyth – side extension to create bedroom and en suite at first-floor level, plus timber pergola to rear of property and addition of tiled roof to existing conservatory.

23 Festival Avenue, Harworth – ground-floor rear extension in place of existing conservatory.