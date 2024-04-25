Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The highly-acclaimed Museum Of The Horse in Tuxford is celebrating its tenth anniversary, and wants to make improvements to its historic, grade II listed building at Market Place.

Farnsfield-based architect Alan Wahlers has submitted the application, which includes alterations to remove internal partitions on the first floor and re-instate original rooms, complete with a toilet, kitchen and store.

The plans also include external works to alter steps and provide a platform lift for wheelchair access to first-floor areas, and changes to a ground-floor room to provide access to the museum’s courtyard.

The historic, grade II listed building in Tuxford, which houses the highly acclaimed Museum Of The Horse.

The museum, which also boasts a cafe and gift shop, is housed in a former Georgian coaching inn and posting house situated on the old Great North Road.

At its peak, 64 coaches a day would pass through and more than 100 horses would be stabled behind the inn. Originally known as the Red Lion, it burned down in a huge fire in 1702, but was rebuilt.

In more modern times, it became known as the Newcastle Arms, but the building was empty, derelict and targeted by vandals when it was rescued by artist Sally Mitchell and her son Jack .

Sally, now 78, opened the museum, which is free to visit, in 2014. It displays hundreds of pieces of horse-related paraphernalia from all over the world, and has won heritage awards and featured on TV shows such as ‘Bargain Hunt’ and ‘Antiques Road Trip’. To mark its tenth birthday, it is hosting events, exhibitions and family open days between June and September.

The museum, which is free to visit, includes a courtyard cafe/coffee shop.

Beneath the museum is Sally Mitchell’s Gallery, which houses original paintings, limited-edition prints and greeting cards, featuring animals and the countryside.

Other planning applications submitted to the council include these:

23 Festival Avenue, Harworth – ground-floor rear extension to replace conservatory.

Church Farm, Church Lane, Bothamsall – remove beech tree and reduce height of conifers within conservation area.

Former public toilets on corner of Newgate Street and Bridge Street, Worksop – increase overall height of building by 825 millimetres for ventilation requirements.

Harland House, Church Street, Everton – first-floor rear extension.

37 Mosgrove Close, Worksop – single-storey rear and side extension.

Land south-east of Main Street, Styrrup – nine dwellings and garages, plus two new accesses.

The Yews Cottage, Main Street, Bothamsall – fell holly tree in conservation area.

Rosedene, 45 Bawtry Road, Blyth – conversion of integral garage into bedroom, including side extension with roof lanterns to rear, and erection of store to rear for storage of antique vehicles.

Orchard House, Bacon Lane, West Markham – rear extension.

5 Danesfield Road, Worksop – single-storey detached garage.

Roche House, Bigsby Road, Retford – work to trees covered by preservation order.

174 Raymoth Lane, Worksop – change of use of land to garden, re-positioning fence, erecting boundary wall and detached, two-storey double garage with hobby space and study area.

4 Mount Vernon Park, Retford – single-storey rear extension.

Ponderosa, Chapel Lane, Scrooby – two-storey rear/side extension, including single-storey entrance porch.

Land next to Highfield House, High Street, East Markham – three detached dwellings, garages and new accesses.