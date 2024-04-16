Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning permission has been granted by Bassetlaw District Council for the three-storey grade II listed building at number 15, Churchgate.

It is currently occupied by the CG Hair and Beauty salon on the ground floor and by empty offices on the second and third floors.

The plan now is to turn it into an HMO with 11 bedrooms. HMOs are classed as properties rented out by people who are not necessarily from one household or family but share facilities such as a bathroom and kitchen. In this instance, there would be a kitchen on each floor.

The building, which sits next to the Vine Inn pub, is believed to date back to the 18th century and received listed status in 1976. Previous uses include as a base for St John Ambulance.

The planning application was submitted to the council by JRH Property Investments Ltd, of Retford. The agent working on the scheme is Max Jones, of the Max Design Consultancy, based in Doncaster.

Planning officers at the council reported that the offices on the upper floors had been vacant for some time and had begun to deteriorate.

Their report said: “Establishing a continuous use at the property would help to arrest any existing issues with deterioration and decay.

"It would also necessitate the repair of existing historic fabric and help to ensure that the general maintenance of the building is managed throughout its occupation, thus ensuring its continued conservation.”

Officers also stressed that “there are very few surviving internal historic features that are worthy of consideration”, apart two niche arches on the ground floor, which will be retained.

The scheme will result in few physical alterations to the exterior of the building. It is unclear when construction work will start or when the hair salon will close.

