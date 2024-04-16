Go-ahead for games area on village playing field -- latest Bassetlaw planning decisions
The planning application was submitted by Cheryl Day, of Blyth Parish Council, to build the MUGA on a piece of land previously used as a skate park, which has now been removed.
The idea is to create a tarmac court, measuring 24.5 metres by 11 metres and surrounded by a two-metre high fence, that would be suitable for a variety of sports and games. There would be “a sports goal and a basketball hoop” at each end.
The council granted consent after hearing that the Sport England organisation had no objections providing the MUGA did not interfere with a nearby football pitch and bowling green.
Other planning applications to receive permission from the council include these:
10 Liberty Grove, Worksop – single-storey rear extension.
Misterton Petroleum Storage Depot, Stockwith Road, Walkeringham – installation of a new water draw-off system, consisting of new pipelines, a bunded tank area, a new switch room, sampling arrangements and associated works.
Land at North Road Garage, Newark Road, Tuxford – erect workshop/store building and extension to existing yard to provide parking and a storage area.
Ordsall Landscape Maintenance Depot, Ordsall Road, Retford – prior notification of the proposed demolition of a prefabricated sectional concrete garage with a non-asbestos roof and timber doors.
12 Manor Close, Misson – demolition of conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension and first-floor extension to the side over an existing garage.
Streton House, Church Street, Sturton le Steeple – erect front entrance wall and gated entrance to existing drive access, erect canopy at front of dwelling and install a new French door opening at the back.
Bulls Haven, Woodcotes Road, Darlton – detached garage.
24 Keswick Road, Worksop – single-storey rear extension.
5 Colton Street, Misterton – demolition of single-storey external store and dog kennel, and erection of single-storey rear extension.
Inter Lec Ltd, Holland Hill, Low Street, North Wheatley – free-standing, single-storey storage unit.
16 Ings Lane, West Stockwith – two-storey and single-storey rear extension.
23-27 Hardwick Terrace, Clumber Park – replace felt covering to the flat roof rear of properties and install additional insulation.
Misterton Holiday Park, Haxey Road, Misterton – change of use for part of the caravan touring site to 16 holiday park homes.
Keepers Cottage, Main Street, Milton – replacement dwelling.
Stables at Stonelake, Chainbridge Lane, Lound – retrospective permission for erection of timber-framed stables and storage for private use.
Lincoln Cottage, Town Street, Clayworth – single-storey extensions at the rear and side.
5 Richmond Road, Carlton in Lindrick – single-storey extensions at the side and rear, with car port extension.
99 Shireoaks Common, Shireoaks – alterations and extensions to bungalow to create two-storey dwelling.
In addition, these planning applications have been refused permission by the council:
4 Prince Charles Road, Worksop – demolish garage and rear garden store, and erect a two-storey and single-storey side extension and a single-storey rear extension.
Land north of Blackbird Avenue, Worksop – three detached domestic dwellings and associated works.
In addition, this planning application has been withdrawn:
St John’s Church, Gateford Road, Worksop – installation of three cycle racks, fixed to the church hall, and the provision of an overflow gravel-topped car park.