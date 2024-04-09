Welcome to The Lawns, a stunning, high-quality four-bedroom bungalow on Park Place in the Sparken Hill area of Worksop. It is on the market for £700,000 with Worksop estate agents Bartrop & Dilks.Welcome to The Lawns, a stunning, high-quality four-bedroom bungalow on Park Place in the Sparken Hill area of Worksop. It is on the market for £700,000 with Worksop estate agents Bartrop & Dilks.
'One of the best of its kind' -- £700,000 Worksop bungalow even has a dog-wash station!

“One of the best properties of its kind”. That’s how estate agents Bartrop & Dilks describe this high-quality, detached bungalow set in a prime residential area of Worksop.
And no wonder because The Lawns, a four-bedroom property on Park Place, off Park Street in the Sparken Hill neighbourhood, is overflowing with attractive assets to justify its price on the market of £700,000.

It is set within generously sized grounds stretching to more than an acre, within which you will find a purpose-built gym, an orchard, a double garage complete with office and workshop, a sunken entertainment area with seating, solar panels, a potting shed, other sheds and even a dog-washing station!

The interior is outstanding too, with an entrance porch and hallway leading to an extended lounge that includes a sun room with French doors to the garden. Off the lounge is a dining room, also with doors to the garden, and then comes a delightful, fitted kitchen. Marvel next at a utility room, study, inner hallway, two WCs/cloakrooms, elegant family bathroom and four double bedrooms, one of which has a dressing area, an en suite shower room and French doors that lead to a hot tub area.

If that is all too much to take in (!), browse through our photo gallery below. Visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

The elegant entrance hallway sets the tone for the rest of the £700,000 Worksop bungalow. Its wooden floor leads to the main reception rooms and kitchen.

1. Elegant entrance hallway

The elegant entrance hallway sets the tone for the rest of the £700,000 Worksop bungalow. Its wooden floor leads to the main reception rooms and kitchen.

The principal reception room in the property is this extended lounge. It is a terrific size but lacks nothing in comfort. The archway to the right leads to the dining room.

2. Extended lounge

The principal reception room in the property is this extended lounge. It is a terrific size but lacks nothing in comfort. The archway to the right leads to the dining room.

This feature fireplace, with gas fire, in the lounge epitomises the classy style that distinguishes the entire property.

3. Feature fireplace

This feature fireplace, with gas fire, in the lounge epitomises the classy style that distinguishes the entire property.

The lounge from a different angle, looking towards the sun room at the far end and underlining how spacious and special it is.

4. Spacious and special

The lounge from a different angle, looking towards the sun room at the far end and underlining how spacious and special it is.

