The Nottinghamshire postcode, DN11 8PJ, was announced as a winner with the lottery on Tuesday 24th August. Four neighbours on the street pocketed £30,000 each with a fifth lucky neighbour netting an incredible £60,000 playing with two tickets.

The winners were either unavailable to collect their prize cheques or chose to remain anonymous.

Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with one of the Harworth winners cheque

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “I’m over the moon for our five winners in Harworth! A massive congratulations and I hope they celebrate tonight and enjoy spending the cash.”

Everyday throughout the August draws one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner. All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 for every ticket they hold.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.