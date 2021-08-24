£180,000 lottery win for Harworth neighbours
Five Harworth neighbours are celebrating today after scooping £180,000 with People’s Postcode Lottery.
The Nottinghamshire postcode, DN11 8PJ, was announced as a winner with the lottery on Tuesday 24th August. Four neighbours on the street pocketed £30,000 each with a fifth lucky neighbour netting an incredible £60,000 playing with two tickets.
The winners were either unavailable to collect their prize cheques or chose to remain anonymous.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “I’m over the moon for our five winners in Harworth! A massive congratulations and I hope they celebrate tonight and enjoy spending the cash.”
Everyday throughout the August draws one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner. All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 for every ticket they hold.
People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
A minimum of 33% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £750 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.