Kate Smith is behind the proposal, which would see a detached building erected in the garden of her home at 30 Pennington Walk to be used as the salon, which would open from 9 am to 6 pm on Tuesdays to Fridays and from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturdays.

Council officers will now consider the plan before making a decision or recommendation in the coming weeks.

Other planning applications received by the council for the Worksop and Retford area include these:

9 Wren Court, Worksop – single-storey garage extension, and conversion of a garage to living accommodation.

Bluebell Meadow, Cross Street, Sturton le Steeple – retrospective application for a rear conservatory.

Forsythia, 36 Town Street, Sutton cum Lound – erection of first-floor extension and construction of a dropped kerb.

1 Danesfield Road, Worksop – two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension.

Cuckney Primary School, School Kane, Cuckney – new boundary fencing and vehicular/pedestrian access gates.

Amcott House Museum and Tourist Information Centre, Grove Street, Retford – felling of two sycamore trees in a conservation area.

126 High Road, Carlton in Lindrick – felling of a magnolia tree in a conservation area.

Church if St John the Evangelist, Church Lane, Carlton in Lindrick – work to several trees in a conservation area.

Oak Tree House, High Street, East Markham – work to a cherry tree in a conservation area.

Crossways, Cross Street, Sturton le Steeple – single-storey rear extension.

Land next to Lynwood, Bawtry Road, Blyth – erection of a single-storey detached dwelling and a detached garage.

14 Ashley Court, Worksop – felling of a poplar tree covered by a tree preservation order.

Oatville, Bawtry Road, Everton – rear lean-to conservatory with glass roof.

12 Manton Crescent, Worksop – single-storey rear extension.

Manor House, Main Street, Harworth – convert existing barn into an annexe for a dependent relative, and erect a single-storey side extension. Also, erecet a single-storey rear extension to create an office, utility room and ground-floor toilet with shower.

9 Chestnut Road, Langold – demolition of rear conservatory and erection of single-storey rear extension to create sun room, and single-storey front extension to create a porch.

Plot 2, land at Bawtry Road, Blyth – construction of two-storey dwelling, including access.

Plot 4, land south of pumping station at Bawtry Road, Blyth – erect two-storey detached dwelling with detached double garage, and construct new access.

Daneshill Lakes nature reserve, Daneshill Road, Torworth – installation of two shipping containers, and re-siting of another container.

The Welbeck Farm Shop, Worksop Road, Holbeck – installation of roof-mounted solar PV units to the south and west elevations.

South Moor Lodge care home, South Moor Road, Walkeringham – alteration of the home to create additional bedrooms and a new reception area within the footprint of the existing premises.

29-31 Victoria Road, Retford – installation of new uPVC door, construction of new concrete stairs to the side and demolition of outbuildings to the rear.

22 Highland Grove, Worksop – retrospective application for replacement roof.