Bassetlaw District General Hospital in Worksop has been given an overall rating of ‘Requires Improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), but Retford Hospital has been rated ‘Good’.

The CQC verdicts came as part of an over-arching, unannounced inspection of the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust last autumn.

The trust, which runs the two hospitals, as well as Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital at Mexborough, had its previous rating of ‘’Good’ downgraded to ‘Requires Improvement’.

Richard Parker, the trust’s chief executive, blamed a backlog caused by the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “While this change of rating is disappointing, it is not surprising given the immense challenges we have faced in recent years.

"From the onset of the pandemic to our subsequent and ongoing efforts to recover and address our backlog, we are clear as to our current position and the steps we need to take to get back to, and beyond, the level we were at a few years ago."

Mr Parker pointed out that, since the inspection, the trust “has made significant progress”, with the most recent staff survey results “showing positive changes”. Of the responses, 94 per cent indicated improvements compared to last year.

Furthermore, “numerous appointments to senior roles” had been made and “a new organisational strategy to outline plans for the next five years” had been implemented.

The trust had also “invested heavily in capital projects”, such as the Bassetlaw Emergency Village in Worksop, and had “delivered a record-breaking £48 million in infrastructure developments”.

Mr Parker concluded: “Now that we are able to return to business as usual, an enormous amount of work is taking place and has been delivered.

"New initiatives, and a number of supporting strategies, will help to guide the organisation as we strive to deliver the highest quality of care for local people.”

The trust cares for an average of 500,000 out-patients, 125,000 in-patients and 175,000 emergency admissions every year. It employs more than 6,000 staff.

The CQC inspectors gave the 170-bed Bassetlaw Hospital a ’Requires Improvement’ rating not only overall but also for the individual categories headed safe, effective, responsive and well-led. The other category, which determines how caring the hospital is, was rated ‘Good’.

With regard to specific services, the Worksop hospital was said to be good in services for children and young people, critical care, diagnostic imaging, end-of-life care and services for out-patients. But it required improvement in medical care (including for older people), maternity services, surgery and urgent and emergency services.

The CQC awarded Retford Hospital a ‘Good’ rating in all inspected categories, apart from the one headed safe, which was ranked ‘Requires Improvement’ .

Particular praise was reserved for the service provided for out-patients, with the inspectors finding that “staff worked together as a team, provided good care and were competent in their roles”.

Staff “provided emotional support to patients, families and carers to minimise their distress”, while senior leaders “had a vision for what the hospital wanted to achieve and a strategy to turn it into action”.