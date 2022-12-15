News you can trust since 1895
Primary school children perform Christmas carols at Retford Town Hall

Retford Town Hall was filled with the sweet song of Bassetlaw school children as they spread festive cheer.

By Kirsty Hamilton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Key Stage 2 pupils from the choir of St Swithun’s Primary Academy took to the stage in Retford Town Hall’s Ballroom as they performed Christmas carols, played hand bells and delivered readings.

One highlight included a dance routine to their own rendition of the Twelve Days of Christmas.

St Swithun’s school choir performed Christmas carols at Retford Town Hall.
Among the audience was charter mayor of Retford, councillor Sue Shaw, chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, coun Madelaine Richardson and deputy leader, coun Jo White.

Coun Shaw said: “It was a real pleasure to welcome St Swithun’s School Choir to Retford Town Hall and I was blown away by their performance, they were all brilliant.

“It was a wonderful experience, you could tell a lot of hard work and practice had gone into learning the carols, the readings and the dance moves.

"I’d like to thank the Choir and the teachers who came with them for their fantastic efforts.”

